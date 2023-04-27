Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Rollins Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rollins (ROL)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.