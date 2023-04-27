Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Rollins Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.