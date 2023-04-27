Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.10-$16.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $21.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.98. The company had a trading volume of 770,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average is $426.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

