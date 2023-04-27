Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. Roper Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $21.93 on Thursday, hitting $452.98. 823,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,067. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $487.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.