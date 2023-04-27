Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $616.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $620.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

