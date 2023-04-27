Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.57.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $214.83 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average of $236.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

