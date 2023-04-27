Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $340.07 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

