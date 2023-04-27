Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $248.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

