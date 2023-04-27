Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 124 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,469,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12,657.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 61,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,479 shares of company stock valued at $40,361,970. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.