Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

