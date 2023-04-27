Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,549 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

