Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

