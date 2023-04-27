Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
RCGCF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
About Roscan Gold
