Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

RCGCF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

