Royal Bank of Canada Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $315.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $278.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average of $244.63. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.