RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 447 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.09 and a 200-day moving average of $419.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.34.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

