RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,190. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.