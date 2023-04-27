RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,597 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 2.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.36. 222,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,872. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.85. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $195.77 and a 1 year high of $336.30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.