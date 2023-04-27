RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,023 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 919,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

