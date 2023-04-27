RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction accounts for 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Granite Construction worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,574. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

