RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.12

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €40.12 ($44.58) and traded as high as €41.15 ($45.72). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.09 ($45.66), with a volume of 1,218,676 shares.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.13.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

