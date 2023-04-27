Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.34 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $9.42 or 0.00031749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $196.34 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00138661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00064441 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.81637649 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

