Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saipem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

