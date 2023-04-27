Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.94. 1,736,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

