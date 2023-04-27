Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SASR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 232,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,637. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 102,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

