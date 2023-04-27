Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at DA Davidson

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SASR. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $987.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.