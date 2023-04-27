SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SAP were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 74.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 8,723.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 261,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

SAP stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 114.53%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.