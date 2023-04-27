Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $38.84 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $38.84 million and approximately $1,485.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,065,413 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

