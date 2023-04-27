Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 214,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,641 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $506,854,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,050 shares of company stock worth $3,569,859 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

