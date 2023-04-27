Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 75,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,498. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

