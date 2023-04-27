Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Reduced by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.98. 268,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

