Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Cut by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,661 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.36. 1,844,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,191. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

