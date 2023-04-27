SCP Investment LP Grows Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

SCP Investment LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,529 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,179,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,395. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

