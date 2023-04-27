SCP Investment LP Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,000. CNX Resources accounts for approximately 7.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.25% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in CNX Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CNX Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 779,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.