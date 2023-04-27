SCP Investment LP Raises Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SCP Investment LP grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining accounts for 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 245,420 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 986,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.85%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

