SCP Investment LP Reduces Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SCP Investment LP lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.77. 356,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,583. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.