Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) to Issue $0.17 Variable Dividend

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRL opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.