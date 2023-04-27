Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $5.03. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 239,594 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHIP. StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

