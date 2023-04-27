Sernova (CVE:SVA) Shares Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 121,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Sernova Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.57 million and a P/E ratio of -37.38.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

