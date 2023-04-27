Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Rises By 900.0%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

ALBKY opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALBKY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.