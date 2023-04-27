Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Drops By 80.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.40.

ASAZY stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 86,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,236. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

