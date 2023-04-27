Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Decreases By 54.8%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Atos Stock Performance
Shares of AEXAY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Atos has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.73.
About Atos
