Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Declines By 66.4%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Data I/O Price Performance

NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 24,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Data I/O

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Data I/O by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.