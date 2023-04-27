Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Declines By 66.4%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Data I/O Price Performance
NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 24,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.
