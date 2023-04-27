Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Declines By 48.3%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FG Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

FGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

