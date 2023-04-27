Short Interest in First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Grows By 300.0%

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBSI stock remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado. The firm offers checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, deposit rates, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other additional services for personal and business banking.

