Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Decreases By 83.5%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 543,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 230,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

