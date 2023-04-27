Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Rises By 418.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 418.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FTAG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

