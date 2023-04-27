Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Declines By 96.5%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the March 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 26.0 %

Shares of FTMDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 74,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,786. Fortune Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

