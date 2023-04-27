Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Decreases By 34.8%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $22.87.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
