Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Decreases By 34.8%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 467,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

