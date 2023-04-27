Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Grows By 140.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KBWP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.71. 25,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,301. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $72.41 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $370.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

