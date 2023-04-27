Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Grows By 140.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of KBWP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.71. 25,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,301. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $72.41 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $370.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.