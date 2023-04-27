Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Grows By 257.5%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 257.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Investview stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 914,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,882. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

