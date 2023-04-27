Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Rises By 500.0%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Mesoblast stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

